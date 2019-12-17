Home/Business, Latest News, National, News, Top Video/Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video

Tuesday’s business headlines

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne is a top 50 city for job seekers that are over 50.

GoBankingRates says the population over 50 is more than 30%.

The city also had low unemployment for older workers and a low cost living.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly announced a 15% dividend increase.

It’s payable March 10 for shareholder of record as of Feb. 14.

Typically when a company increases its dividend that is positive. It shows a business is going well and has some extra cash on hand to reward shareholders.

Car loans

More borrowers are getting rejected for car loans.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey of consumer credit released Monday showed a spike in the rate of auto-loan rejections, to 8.1% in October from 4.5% in the same month last year.

A decade of easy auto credit has fueled concerns that U.S. households could be on the verge of yet another financial bubble.

Tech stocks

Technology stocks, a longtime sector leader, once again lifted the broad market to records.

Apple among the biggest companies to benefit from the China trade deal, rose 1.7%. Chipmakers that make the components for its iPhones also gained. Microsoft also saw a new high.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.