Tuttle Orchards: A fall tradition for over 95 years and still going strong

Fall is officially here, and for many, that means it’s time to enjoy orchards, apples, and pumpkins. On this week’s episode of Out and About with Barney Wood, we take a trip to Tuttle Orchards in Greenfield, Indiana, to explore its rich history, tasty apples, and family-friendly activities.

Ruth Ann Roney, with Tuttle Orchards spoke to Barney during his visit.

“This orchard has been around since 1928,” Roney said. “It all started when my great-grandfather, Roy Tuttle, decided to plant a bunch of apple trees. Back then, everyone had one or two apple trees in their yard, so his neighbors thought he was crazy! They asked him, ‘What are you going to do with all these apples?’ But he just loved the science of growing apples and soon became known for producing some of the best around.”

That passion for apples continued through the generations, and the Tuttles now grow about 50 acres of apples. But, as the farm has grown, so has the variety of offerings.

“We’re known for apples, but we grow pumpkins too,” she explained. “We have about 40 or 50 acres of pumpkins, and in the summer, we grow sweet corn, tomatoes, and all kinds of vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower.”

Tuttle Orchards is more than just a farm; it’s an experience. “We’ve added different activities over the years, especially in the fall. We have apple picking, a pumpkin patch, and our newly redesigned farmyard area, which includes a corn maze, tractor rides, and farm-themed games for both kids and adults.”

One of the most fascinating parts of Tuttle Orchards’ history is the patenting of a unique apple strain. “My great-grandfather discovered that a tree on our property didn’t split during heavy rains, which was a common problem for apples,” the family member said. “After a lot of testing, we patented what’s now known as the Tuttle strain of WineSap apples. Today, a good percentage of WineSaps grown in the U.S. come from that strain.”

For nearly a century, Tuttle Orchards has been a beloved spot for families to create lasting memories. But as the farm continues to thrive, there are a few tips every apple lover should know. “People always ask me how to store apples once they get them home,” she said. “Apples keep best in the coldest part of the fridge. To maintain crispness, add some moisture—a damp sponge or paper towel in the crisper drawer will help. The fridge acts like a natural dehydrator, so you want to prevent the apples from drying out.”

As the interview wrapped up, Barney couldn’t resist a good apple-related joke: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away… but if you have two, do you get double the benefit?” he teased. With a laugh, the Tuttle Orchards team reflected on the joys of welcoming families year after year. “It’s amazing to see how our farm has grown, and we’re so grateful to all the people who come out and support us every season,” the family member said. “It takes a family to keep this going for 95 years, but it also takes all of you coming each fall to make it special.”

For more information on Tuttle Orchards and to plan your visit, head to Life.Style.Live!‘s website at LifestyleLive.tv.