TV icon Patty Spitler opens up about journey with breast cancer, has message for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – No one ever wants to hear the word ‘cancer.’ It strikes shock, fear and can come with feelings of hopelessness. But when Patty Spitler was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer back in December of 2021, she took it head on. In this segment of “‘Life.Style.Live!’ Health Spotlight” we revisit her story.