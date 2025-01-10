26°
Indy’s Twenty Two Juice Bar to participate in ‘Savor the Garage’ event

Tasty Takeout: Twenty Two Juice

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We spoke with Ross Hannah from Twenty Two Juice Bar on Friday.

Twenty Two Juice has two locations, one in Fishers and the other inside the Garage Food Hall.

The Garage Food Hall is hosting the “Savor The Garage” event on Jan. 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can try $5 small plates from all the food and drink vendors during the event.

Twenty Two Juice’s Garage location will be participating in the event.

Twenty Second Bar
“All Indiana” Host Cody Adams and Ross Hannah from Twenty Second Bar (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Founded in 2013 by married couple Ross and Leslie Hannah, the juice bar provides wholesome, nutrient-rich foods and drinks. Twenty Two Juice crafts its drinks using 100% raw juices. Twenty Two Juice also offers superfood smoothies & açaí bowls.

On “All Indiana,” Ross whipped up the “Blue Billions” drink, made using blue Spirulina, coconut milk, pineapple, banana, lemon, and raw agave.

A smaller version of the Blue Billons drink will be available for $5 during the Savor the Garage event.

