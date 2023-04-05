Two Beech Grove HS students face discipline in pepper spray incident

BEECH GROVE Ind. (WISH) — Two female students at Beech Grove High School are facing disciplinary action after they admitted to spraying pepper spray in a school bathroom.

Tuesday the school was evacuated and classes were canceled due to concerns over a smoke related issue inside the building.

Beech Grove Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack said in a statement:

“As a follow up to yesterday’s disturbing events at Beech Grove High School, the following update is being shared to assure our school community that any threat has been neutralized.

This morning, Principal Andy Karr detained two students who admitted to being directly involved in spraying pepper spray in the girls’ restroom in the north hallway of Beech Grove High School. Because of the extremely serious nature of this action, disciplinary due process procedures will be rendered.

I’d like to personally offer my sincere thanks to the students and parents who reported factual information to the BGHS administration and to the BGHS administrative team for their quick and decisive investigation that ultimately positioned us to this morning’s resolution. These actions confirm everything that we know and love about Beech Grove. This is a school community that fully embraces the students we collectively serve and is committed to the highest level of safety for all. For that, we are so grateful.”