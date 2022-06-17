News

Two people die after vehicle goes into Brownsburg retention pond

Fire and rescue crews at a retention pond where two people died after their vehicle went into the water on June 17, 2022. (Provided Photo/Brownsburg Police Department.)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Two women died Friday morning after their vehicle went into a retention pond outside a Brownsburg business, according to the Brownsburg Police Department.

Dispatchers received a call at around 6 a.m. for a vehicle in a retention pond at Radial Corporation at 1111 E. 56th Street, just west of I-74, according to Captain Jennifer Pyatt-Barrett, investigations division commander with the Brownsburg Police Department.

A vehicle with four Radial employees inside was traveling in the parking lot outside the business when the driver missed a sharp right turn and hit a curb. The vehicle went airborne and landed in the water, Pyatt-Barrett says.

The woman driving the vehicle and the woman in the front passenger seat were trapped inside the vehicle and did not survive.

A man in the backseat freed himself but was unable to help the female passenger next to him. After getting out of the water, he ran to the road and flagged down a car, says Pyatt-Barrett.

That person went into the water and helped the female passenger get to the shore.

Police and firefighters arrived within minutes and started searching for the missing driver and passenger.

A short time later, rescuers recovered the two bodies.

The two surviving passengers were treated and released at the scene, according to Pyatt-Barrett. Their names have not been shared by police.

Police are waiting until family members have been notified to release the names of the deceased.