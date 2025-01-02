2 people injured in interstate shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say two people were shot early Thursday morning on I-70 on the city’s east side, leaving one in critical condition and the other stable at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened on I-70 near Emerson Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the two people showed up to Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police said the duo told officers they were shot while driving on the interstate.

Investigators said as of Thursday morning they had no information on a possible suspect or what may have led to the gunfire.