Two-seater rides form a unique family tradition

by: Staff Reports

Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harland Hunter will attend his 54th Indianapolis 500 this weekend. 

In addition to being a huge fan, Dr. Hunter also served in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway photo department.

The need for speed is a family affair for Dr. Hunter, so as a Christmas gift, he gave his grandchildren a chance to take a ride in the IndyCar two-seater. The grandchildren became the third generation of the family to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience. 

