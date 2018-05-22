Two-seater rides form a unique family tradition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Harland Hunter will attend his 54th Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

In addition to being a huge fan, Dr. Hunter also served in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway photo department.

The need for speed is a family affair for Dr. Hunter, so as a Christmas gift, he gave his grandchildren a chance to take a ride in the IndyCar two-seater. The grandchildren became the third generation of the family to enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience.

