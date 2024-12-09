44°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
44° Indianapolis

1 dies in late night crash on Indy’s north side

1 dies in fatal crash

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on the north side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an accident outside Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory High School on 86th Street, not far from Township Line Road.

The crash involved at least two vehicles, a van and an SUV. Both were heavily damaged in the cash

IMPD did not say what led to the crash or how many people might might have been injured.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

EPA bans TCE and PCE,...
Political News /
Google reveals quantum computing chip...
News /
Nelly announces August tour stop...
Entertainment /
I Love to Read: ‘7th...
All Indiana /
Indiana Supreme Court asked to...
Political News /
IU basketball wins Big Ten...
College Basketball /
‘Santa on the Move’ initiative...
All Indiana /
Jay Leno to perform at...
Entertainment /