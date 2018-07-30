Two vehicles catch fire at downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two vehicles caught fire in the upper levels of a downtown parking garage on Monday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the World of Wonders parking garage around 9:30 a.m. That parking garage is at the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets.

Investigators believe a van caught fire before spreading to a car.

The fire was put out in about 15 minutes. Traffic was shutdown in the area while crews attacked the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Crews also dealt with a plumbing issue while fighting the fire.

An issue with a pipe caused water leakage to two businesses. IFD says Noodles & Company had about six inches of water go into the restaurant. Water then leaked over to Dick’s Last Resort.