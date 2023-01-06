News

Two years after January 6 riots: anger is the common bond between political parties

Two years since the Capitol riots and the bitter taste remains on both sides of the political aisle. The anger seen on the faces of the rioters is also political fuel from politicians.

“For politicians, anger is what sells. Anger binds their supporters to their party and it encourages them to vote. It encourages them to donate money so there are really strong incintives to appeal to the electorates’ anger,” Indiana University Assistant Political Science Professor Steven Webster said.

Dale Huttle and his nephew Matt from northern Indiana were in D.C. for the “Stop the Steal” rally featuring then-president Trump. The elder Huttle is captured on police body worn camera footage angrily striking an officer with a flag pole. Then, a few minutes later, another picture of him forcibly taking a baton from a cop. He is seen inside the capitol holding what investigators say is the cop’s baton. Huttle told investigator that he lost a firearm during the rioter’s scrum on the capitol steps. In video recovered by investigators, Dale Huttle is heard saying, “Let’s go let’s go, storm the front.”

“Political anger can actually cause Americans to socially polarize and so we may not be on the verge of civil war but what we do see is Americans are increasingly likely to avoid any kind of social gathering that is likely to be populated by supporters of the other party,” said Webster

On the one-year anniversary, I-Team 8 traveled to southern Indiana and spoke with Anna Morgan Lloyd. She was arrested and has since been convicted for entering the Capitol building on January 6th. She told me during the interview she regrets providing unintentional cover for people that had evil intentions.

“I was there. I admit that I was wrong for being part of a crowd that provided cover unintentionally provided cover for people that did want to do bad things,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd went to DC with Dona Sue Bissey, she also was arrested and convicted for entering the Capitol. Bissey served 14 days in jail for involvement in the riots. She told me she considered the jail sentence a service to her country. Both women had not been active in politics before the riots, but it was their anger towards the system that motived them to get involved.

“We are not seeing people attacking the Capitol but we still see lots of political engagement we see high turnouts in mid-term elections, we see people perceiving there to be high stakes in election outcomes and people care about what is going on. So, I think anger is still present it is just being channeled in different way than what we saw on January 6th,” Webster said.

The most recent conviction involving a Hoosier is Mark Mazza of Shelbyville who was sentenced to 5 years in prison for having a loaded firearm when he entered the capitol on January 6th.