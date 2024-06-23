U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials take final laps at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the final day of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis, meaning it’s the last chance to see swimmers compete for a spot on the Olympic Team.

The amazing nine-day event takes its final lap with two final events: The Women’s 50 Freestyle Final and the Men’s 1500 Freestyle Final.

Winners from here in Indianapolis will then head to Paris.

Sam Reel, spokesperson for the Indiana Sports Corporation, says Indianapolis has become special to many when it comes to sporting events.

“From both fans and athletes, we’ve just heard great positive feedback. They loved their experience. We’ve really taken it to the next level for the fans and the athletes. So much more space, and more opportunities to do new things and take things to the next level. It’s been great,” he said.

Reel spoke with News 8 about the process of the Sports Corporation bidding for the swim trials.

“It was a long process over 4 years. We initially bid on this back in 2020, back in the COVID times. It took almost a month to get those pools inside the stadium. Just the amount of work that’s gone into this was unbelievable,” he said.

Reel says the Sports Corp is always looking to bring more sporting events to the city.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring great events to the city of Indianapolis. We felt that this week has been awesome and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Indy,” he said.

Outside of the pool from 1 – 7 p.m., the Toyota Aqua Zone will be open. There will be games, merchandise, and athlete autograph signings. Below are the times when you can catch your favorite athletes from the swim trials:

Maritza McClendon: 1 – 2 p.m.

Tony Ervin: 2 – 3 p.m.

Jason Lezak: 3 – 4 p.m.

Zach Apple: 4 – 5 p.m.

There are no prelims on Sunday. The gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the trials kick off at 8 p.m.