UAW workers in Indiana, Stellantis reach tentative deal

United Auto Workers location in Lafayette, IN. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
(AP) — United Auto Workers union members who went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, is announcing a tentative deal with the company.

The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee announced the agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held Monday. Stellantis confirmed the tentative deal.

The strike was related to health and safety issues, including the company’s alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant’s air conditioning and heating systems.

The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles.

