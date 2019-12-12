UE offers scholarships to MPA students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Evansville has strengthened its partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s Medical Professions Academy to offer scholarships to students. Students who successfully complete the MPA program, and who are admitted to UE, will be offered at least a $24,000 annual scholarship, with more funding possible depending on academic scores.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the University of Evansville with this increased scholarship,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, MPA and Central High School principal. “This is such an exciting opportunity for us and our students, who will greatly benefit by not only gaining valuable knowledge, skills and experiences, but also through securing a way to help pay for their post-secondary education. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to make MPA an even better program, and provide more options for our graduates.”

The MPA is housed at Central High School and is designed for students interested in science, health care and medicine careers. Integrated science, English and technology curriculum is offered with hands-on learning and internships. Students are also able to shadow professionals to prepare for post-secondary science and related majors. Students take courses at home and at school and have experiential opportunities at St. Vincent and Deaconess Hospitals. The four-year program currently has 254 students.

“Students who have completed the EVSC’s MPA program are a step ahead,” said Kenton Hargis, director of admission at UE. “We are excited to partner with such outstanding students and start them on the journey down one of our many health profession career paths.”

UE health profession programs include exercise science, health service administration, music therapy, athletic training, neuroscience and many others. High school seniors are also available for direct entry programs in athletic training, nursing, physical therapy and physician assistant programs. More information on the Medical Professions Academy can be found here.