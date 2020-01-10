Home/International, Latest News, News, Politics/Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iran with Russian-made surface-to-air missiles

Politics

Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iran with Russian-made surface-to-air missiles

by: CNN Staff Reports
Posted:

BREAKING: The Ukrainian plane that crashed Wednesday was shot down by two Russian-made surface to air missiles (SA-15), according to a US official familiar with the intelligence. 

The US saw Iranian radar signals lock onto the jetliner, before it was shot down.

The morning after the incident, US analysts discovered the data but took another day to verify.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

(CNN) — The US increasingly believes that Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, according to multiple US officials. The working theory is based on continuing analysis of data from satellites, radar and electronic data collected routinely by US military and intelligence.

The flight was downed following Iranian strikes on US forces in Iraq.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization head, Ali Abedzadeh, said it would not hand the flight data recorders to Boeing or the United States after they were found on Wednesday.



