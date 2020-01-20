UIndy packs meals for King holiday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, University of Indianapolis students, faculty and staff helped pack thousands of meals as part of the Pack Away Hunger program.

The meals will be given to Indianapolis-based organizations serving families in need.

Robert Manuel, the university president, says this is one way he hopes the university can give back to others. “His (King’s) legacy and tradition is about addressing and being involved with the things in our community that aren’t right or that are of concern. So, hunger is one of those big issues of poverty inside of the area that all of our people live in.”

Pack Away Hunger’s main focus is to provide nutritious meals for families. Each meal provides vitamins and minerals. The meals contains rice, soy and vegetables.

The headline with this story was corrected to indicate the event was at the University of Indianapolis.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, University of Indianapolis students, faculty and staff helped pack thousands of meals Jan. 20, 2020, as part of the Pack Away Hunger program. (WISH Photo/Chase Sarten)