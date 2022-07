News

Union Jack Pub in Speedway closing its doors for good after 41 years

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Union Jack Pub in Speedway announced in a Facebook post Monday, its doors will close for good on Monday evening after being in business for 41 years, according to Union Jack Pub-Speedway Facebook post.

According to Union Jack Pub’s Facebook post, the lights will go out at 10 p.m. Monday.