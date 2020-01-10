Union responds to Tri-Starr decision

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The union representing employees affected by a Nevada-based company’s decision to cease operations at its Jeffersonville facility is speaking out. The president of the IUE-CWA Local 84807 says the facility’s incoming operator plans to fire the nearly 260 employees who work at the facility.

Tri-Starr Management Services Inc. announced Wednesday it would cease operations at the facility, which is owned by China-based Haier. Union president Jammie Willen says Illinois-based Dart Warehouse Corp. will take over operations in March.

“We have been informed by Dart that they intend to fire all employees at our facility, and we can only seek our current jobs by applying at a temp agency,” Willen said in a statement to Inside INdiana Business. “We have been offered no guarantee of hiring, or maintaining our current wages or job seniority. This news is devastating to our workforce, and we intend to do all we can do to fight for our jobs.”

The facility ships appliance parts for GE Appliances, a subsidiary of Haier. Willen accuses Haier and Dart of “prioritizing corporate profits over working families” and is calling on both companies to “honor the employment contract and retain the existing workforce.”

Julie Wood, senior director of public relations for GE Appliances, gave the following statement to Inside INdiana Business:

“GE Appliances has four parts warehouses across the country and currently there are three different service providers managing them,” said Wood. “We made the strategic decision to move from three service providers to one to simplify operations and better serve customers. Dart Logistics has been selected as the new provider and will handle the staffing at the Jeffersonville warehouse.”

Inside INdiana Business reached out Thursday for comment from Dart, but has not yet received a response.

You can read Willen’s full statement below: