Uniting for Ukraine to welcome refugees to US; grassroots groups prepare

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States has the welcome mat ready for thousands of Ukrainians who have fled their country due to the Russian invasion.

President Joe Biden recently announced the program Uniting for Ukraine. Now, Indiana agencies are preparing to see how Hoosiers can answer the call for help.

Several elements will determine entry under Uniting for Ukraine. The most important: They’ll need an American sponsor who can take financial responsibility for the refugees.

For some families who’ve lost it all, advocates say this program could be vital.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine still creates concern for Svitlana Ramer. She was born there but moved to Indiana in 2008. Her family is still there in the capital city, which was the initial target zone.

“My mom can’t come stay with me because my grandma is almost 91,” Ramer said.

One morning, she was celebrating her birthday, and the next day she woke up frantic to missed calls and texts. Afraid, she was too late.

“I opened my phone and saw missed calls from my mom and text messages that said ‘We are being bombed,’ and I just slid down my bathroom wall onto the floor because my knees gave out,” Ramer said.

She’s president of Ukrainian Society of Indiana, which is one of several grassroots organizations collaborating on the next steps in welcoming what could be thousands into the Hoosier state.

A virtual panel organized by the International Center is bringing various groups together.

“There’s that Hoosier hospitality aspect. People are so eager to welcome people into our community,” said Rebecca VavVliet with the International Center.

Biden’s Uniting for Ukraine plan will allow 100,000 Ukrainians forced from their home into the United States. With this program, they’ll need a sponsor. They will also need required vaccinations for health screenings and security checks. The State Department is also broadening visa access at certain overseas posts.

VanVliet said, “Our audience really cares so much about the international affairs in general, and we want to keep an eye on everything that is happening so that we can be that connector for people.”

Ramer says the plan is the start of building something even better. “We are looking to be that place of belonging, and a place of connection for Ukrainians in the Hoosier state.”

People who want to be sponsors will need to fill out a declaration of financial support and undergo a vetting process to ensure they can provide financial support.