University of Saint Francis appoints next President

Rev. Eric Zimmer will become the next president at the University of Saint Francis. (photo courtesy of USF)

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) — The University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne has selected its next president to succeed Sister Elise Kriss, who announced her retirement from the post earlier this summer. Reverend Eric Zimmer has been appointed to the position which he will assume next July.

Zimmer was appointed by the founding congregation, the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, working in conjunction with the USF Board of Trustees.

During the 2019-20 academic year, Sister Kriss will continue to serve as USF President to help with the transition. She’s been at the Fort Wayne-based university for 27 years.

“As we work to accomplish the many important tasks before the university this academic year, our focus will be on positioning the University of Saint Francis for the future,” Sister Elise said. “I look forward to working with Father Zimmer and the Board of Trustees to facilitate a smooth leadership transition during the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Father Zimmer will continue to serve at the University of Notre Dame where he is a teaching professor in the Mendoza College of Business. Zimmer directs Mendoza’s interchange with the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education He is also a pastor at Saint Patrick’s Church in the town of Walkerton.

“The concern for the whole person, in the Franciscan tradition, consistent with Church teaching on the sanctity of life, extends the vision of Saints Francis and Clare to the present day,” said Zimmer. “I am honored by the responsibility offered to me by the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration. I look forward to serving the university in this time of challenge and hope.”

Zimmer has previously worked in higher education at Creighton University, Georgetown University and the University of Washington.