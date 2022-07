News

‘UnPHILtered’: Author shares how alcoholism affects family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a survey by the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused alcohol consumption in the United States to increase.

Andrew Culkin, author of “Amanda | A Cautionary Tale” on Wednesday joined News 8’s Alexis Rogers on “UnPHILtered” to share his personal experience about how alcoholism affected his family during the pandemic.