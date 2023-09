‘UnPHILtered’: Catching up with Gov. Holcomb from Japan

UnPHILtered: Catching up with Gov. Eric Holcomb from Japan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb took another trip to Japan to bolster ties between it and the Hoosier state.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, Sanchez speaks with Holcomb to discuss his trip, a potential auto workers’ strike, and a recent campaign by the National Governors Association.