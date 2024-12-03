21°
‘UnPHILtered’ | Community helps restore damaged bookstore

Community helps restore damaged bookstore

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last month, a busted water pipe damaged The Author’s Patch Bookstore in Danville. The store lost more than 1,000 books, but the community stepped up, donating time, money to help get the store back in shape.

On Monday’s “UnPHILtered,” Debbie Lakin, the owner of The Author’s Patch Bookstore, spoke to News 8’s Phil Sanchez.

