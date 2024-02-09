‘UnPHILtered’: Promoter reviews some NBA All-Star Game weekend events
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is preparing for the NBA All-Star Game weekend.
James Minor is among promoters offerings events next weekend. He joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation.
List of events from James Minor
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14
- Herradura Legendary Night/Flavor Slam will be a seven-course All-Star-themed dinner from Chef Lance George of Comida to kick off the big week on Valentine’s Day. Tequila Herradura will provide drinks.
THURSDAY, Feb. 15
- ‘Twas the Night before AB&L/Arts, Beats & Lyrics Preview Night is an event for media and social influencers that gives a sneak peak at Arts, Beats, & Lyrics. The event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a special Jack & Coke activation. Four local artists’ commissioned work will be unveiled.
- George Hill Welcome to Indy Kickback @ Northside Bar & Grill: George Hill and friends will host. Jack Daniel’s will be providing samples. The bar and grill is at 7526 Shadeland Ave.
FRIDAY, Feb. 16
- Jackn’ for Beats trailer activation: From 1- 4 p.m. at Total Wine & More, 1460 E. 86th St. in the Nora area, visitors can enjoy a mobile karaoke booth.
- AB& L @ the Biltwell: From 7 p.m.-midnight, Cult Creative will have a traveling, urban art and music exhibition. The Biltwell Event Center is at 950 S. White River Parkway.