‘UnPHILtered’: Promoter reviews some NBA All-Star Game weekend events

UnPHILtered: Previewing All-Star weekend events

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is preparing for the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

James Minor is among promoters offerings events next weekend. He joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

  • Herradura Legendary Night/Flavor Slam will be a seven-course All-Star-themed dinner from Chef Lance George of Comida to kick off the big week on Valentine’s Day. Tequila Herradura will provide drinks.

THURSDAY, Feb. 15

  • ‘Twas the Night before AB&L/Arts, Beats & Lyrics Preview Night is an event for media and social influencers that gives a sneak peak at Arts, Beats, & Lyrics. The event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a special Jack & Coke activation. Four local artists’ commissioned work will be unveiled.
  • George Hill Welcome to Indy Kickback @ Northside Bar & Grill: George Hill and friends will host. Jack Daniel’s will be providing samples. The bar and grill is at 7526 Shadeland Ave.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16

  • Jackn’ for Beats trailer activation: From 1- 4 p.m. at Total Wine & More, 1460 E. 86th St. in the Nora area, visitors can enjoy a mobile karaoke booth.
  • AB& L @ the Biltwell: From 7 p.m.-midnight, Cult Creative will have a traveling, urban art and music exhibition. The Biltwell Event Center is at 950 S. White River Parkway.

