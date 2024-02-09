‘UnPHILtered’: Promoter reviews some NBA All-Star Game weekend events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is preparing for the NBA All-Star Game weekend.

James Minor is among promoters offerings events next weekend. He joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation.

List of events from James Minor

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14

Herradura Legendary Night/Flavor Slam will be a seven-course All-Star-themed dinner from Chef Lance George of Comida to kick off the big week on Valentine’s Day. Tequila Herradura will provide drinks.

THURSDAY, Feb. 15

‘Twas the Night before AB&L/Arts, Beats & Lyrics Preview Night is an event for media and social influencers that gives a sneak peak at Arts, Beats, & Lyrics. The event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a special Jack & Coke activation. Four local artists’ commissioned work will be unveiled.

George Hill Welcome to Indy Kickback @ Northside Bar & Grill: George Hill and friends will host. Jack Daniel's will be providing samples. The bar and grill is at 7526 Shadeland Ave.

FRIDAY, Feb. 16