‘UnPHILtered’: Storm Track 8’s chief meteorologist sheds light on weather topics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown sheds some light on a few topics.

Brown breaks down the process of covering the weather and talks snow prediction for Tuesday evening.

Brown also discusses how to deal with the unexpected in reporting the weather.

Learn more by watching the full interview.