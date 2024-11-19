Allegiant Air pilots fight for new contract

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday night on “UnPHILtered,” News 8’s Phil Sanchez talked with Aaron Adrian and Daniel Morgan, two Allegiant Air pilots and members of the Teamsters Local 2118 union, on their fight for a new contract with the airline.

It’s two days before they plan to host a picket line at Indianapolis International Airport.

