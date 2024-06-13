Black Church Coalition unveils official brand identity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Black Church Coalition has unveiled its official brand identity in partnership with LiveFree USA.
The group calls it a significant milestone in its mission to amplify Black voices and drive political change in Indianapolis.
Let’s go “UnPHILtered” with Anthony Harvey of the coalition’s central committee.
