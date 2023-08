Discussing Pence’s campaign reaching donor threshold

Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence on June 7, 2023, is surrounded by supporters during an event where he launched his 2024 bid to become U.S. president. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence’s campaign has met the donor threshold for the first Republican debate on Aug. 23.

On Wednesday’s “UnPHILtered” with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez, Democrat Kip Tew and Republican Mario Massillamany, two members of Indiana’s best political team, join the show to share their reactions to the news.