UnPhiltered

Early Learning Indiana leader: ‘Do more to make access’ to child care ‘more available’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early Learning Indiana is local nonprofit that helps find parents find affordable quality child care.

Maureen Weber, president and chief executive officer of Early Learning Indiana, says doing that is becoming tougher because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has been in existence for more than 100 years, according to its website. It operates learning centers, helps families find child care, partners with teachers and providers at other centers, and pushes for more equitable access to educational opportunities.

“We know it’s hard for parents to work while they’re worrying about where their little ones are,” Weber said, “and it’s important that we as a state do more to make access more available for families with young children.”

In December, Early Learning Indiana was awarded $1.7 million in grant money to help address child care access in Indiana.

