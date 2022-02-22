UnPhiltered

Free online financial literacy classes available in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Treasurer’s Office is working with local banks and brokerage firms to host free online financial literacy classes.

Courses began last October and will continue throughout 2022.

Marion County Treasurer Barbara Lawrence says the classes will cover a wide variety of topics.

“It’s just about giving people a foundation of education so that they can understand all of the different things that go into financial literacy. We offer everything from the ABC’s of understanding your credit, how to prepare for home ownership and, the intriguing one, is money and relationships.”

The next class is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. You can visit here to register.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.