‘Global Godfather’: World leaders gravitated to me

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Toby Malichi, a prominent figure in the Midwest business community, found himself in the spotlight Friday at the White House during a Business Leader Summit.

It was an invitation-only event, and was attended by key Biden-Harris administration officials looking critically at trade, commerce, and economic policies, both domestically and globally.

Malichi, who boasts a 42-year tenure in business and international recognition for his work, shared insights into his extensive experience in a conversation Monday with News 8.

“We are internationally recognized for our consultancy work in terms of anything trade,” Malichi said, referring to his work as Founding Chief Executive Officer and Global Business Diplomat of Malichi Group Worldwide.

“They call me the ‘Global Godfather.’”

Malichi has a history of engagement with the White House.

“This is my seventh consecutive White House administration,” he noted.

His involvement spans various capacities.

Reflecting on his recent attendance at the White House summit, Malichi emphasized the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises in shaping the national business landscape.

Malichi’s journey into global business leadership wasn’t without challenges. “There are no Blacks doing what I’m doing, absolutely none,” he said candidly.

Despite facing resistance and lack of recognition, Malichi says his expertise in trade and diplomacy has garnered attention from world leaders, positioning him as a key figure in international business dealings, he said.

His involvement with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and similar organizations, and his role in negotiating free trade agreements have solidified Malichi’s reputation as a trailblazer in the field.