UnPhiltered

Help these high school wrestlers by renting one of them

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rent-A-Wrestler.

That’s how the Cascade High School wrestling team from Clayton, Indiana, is helping pay for a trip to Orlando this summer for the Disney Duals, an annual elite tournament featuring athletes from across the country.

The concept of Rent-A-Wrestler is simple. If you need some chores done — yard work, cleaning out the garage, or helping with a move — you’ll email Cascade wrestling head coach Quinn Harris and he’ll help facilitate wrestlers to help with the work for a price.

Harris joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation on Wednesday about how the program came to be.

“We decided that our kids, we didn’t want to ask for money. We wanted our kids to, you know, figure a way to earn their way,” Harris said. “But we also know that these trips get pretty expensive and we wanted to come up with a crafty way to try to earn some money for these kids that have this opportunity to travel Florida and be able to wrestle some competition from around the country.”

Harris says it costs about $1,200 for each of his 14 wrestlers to go to the tournament.

To rent a wrestler, reach out to Harris at quinnharris247@yahoo.com.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.