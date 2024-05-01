Search
Honoring a Franklin College student for her bravery

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana college student has been recognized for her bravery.

News 8 brought you the story of Emma McLeish who helped a family friend deliver a baby and saved a man while he was having a heart attack.

She’s been honored by the American Red Cross for her actions.

She joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for the “UnPHILtered” interview on Tuesday night.

Emma’s name was misspelled in the video. WISH-TV regrets the error.

