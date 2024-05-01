Honoring a Franklin College student for her bravery
Honoring a Franklin College for bravery during baby’s birth, heart attack
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana college student has been recognized for her bravery.
News 8 brought you the story of Emma McLeish who helped a family friend deliver a baby and saved a man while he was having a heart attack.
She’s been honored by the American Red Cross for her actions.
She joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for the “UnPHILtered” interview on Tuesday night.
Emma’s name was misspelled in the video. WISH-TV regrets the error.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.