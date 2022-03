UnPhiltered

How to identify problem gambling, find resources for gambling addiction

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sports betting is more popular than ever, and with it comes the risk of problem gambling.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez is joined by Christina Gray, executive director of the Indiana Council on Problem Gambling, for an UnPHILtered conversation on how to identify problem gambling and what resources are available for people who have a gambling addiction.

