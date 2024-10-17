Indiana Pacers honor longtime usher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment honored Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s longest-serving Usher with an in-game surprise celebration during the Pacers preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dave Slipher said the moment was emotional, but he admits he was caught off guard by the moment.

“I had no idea,” Slipher said. “I even saw them standing there and I had no idea what was goin on.”

Slipher’s journey with the Pacers began in 1974 after already having worked as an usher for 10 years for his father’s business at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

“My dad started me off at 12 years old, ushering, and I’ve done it ever since.” Slipher said.

His father later joined the team at Market Square Arena, where Dave was his assistant.

“My dad wanted me to be his assistant,” Slipher said. “So, I did that, and then in 1980, they made me head of the Ushers when my dad moved to Florida.”

Dave said he has seen a lot of great highlights over the years, including when all the Ushers wore tuxedos on Pacers Opening Night in 1983 when Herb Simon and Mel Simon took over the team. Dave, a retired teacher, said he still enjoys ushering, even after all of these years.

“If it wasn’t fun, I don’t think I would do it,” Slipher said. “But being retired, it’s given me something to do. Everybody there is almost like a family, and you get to know people.”

And as long as it remains fun, Dave said he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.