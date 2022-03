UnPhiltered

Indianapolis Indians prepare for 120th season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spring is here and that means one thing: Baseball season is just around the corner.

The Indianapolis Indians are preparing for their 120th season.

Joining News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an UnPHILtered conversation about the team’s preparations as well as changes from last season is Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indians.

Reiter also explains what fans can expect at Victory Field this year.

