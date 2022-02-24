UnPhiltered

IU prof talks about economic impact of Russian sanctions over Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine. The sanctions, coupled with the ongoing crisis, are having an impact on the global economy.

Andreas Hauskrecht, a clinical professor of business economics at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation Wednesday night and discussed what kind of impact the sanctions could have on the American and global economies.

“For the United States, it’s a double-edged sword, because we are actually a major exporter of liquid natural gas and oil,” Hauskrecht said. “In the long run, we will benefit. In the short run, we will contribute to higher energy prices and inflation.”

President Biden and the E.U. have warned that further sanctions on Russia could be coming if Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his aggression against Ukraine.

