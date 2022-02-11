UnPhiltered

Lawyer’s billboard invites Aaron Rodgers to QB in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Carmel lawyer is making his case for a change at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts with a billboard just outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

It reads #IndyWantsRodgers and shows a picture of a Colts jersey with Aaron Rodgers name on the back.

Joseph Wade is the founding attorney of Wade Law. He says the billboard went up midnight Thursday and has gotten mixed reviews.

“I love the city, I think Aaron Rodgers would, too,” Wade said. “It’s not every year that you have a four-time MVP looking for a new team, and I think we have the team for him.”

Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, throwing for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has not indicated what his future plans are.

Wade talked with News 8’s Phil Sanchez on News 8 at 11 during the “UnPHILtered” interview.

Send your suggestions for future interviews to unphiltered@wishtv.com