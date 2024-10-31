Search
Indianapolis runner to represent National CMV Foundation in NYC marathon

by: Dylan Listner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National CMV Foundation will be represented at the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The foundation aims to raise awareness for a virus — cytomegalovirus — that’s dangerous to pregnant women and newborns.

The foundation will be represented in the marathon by a runner from Indianapolis.

The foundation’s executive director, Khaliah Fleming, and Indianapolis runner, Matthew Partain, talked with News 8’s Phil Sanchez for Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered.”

