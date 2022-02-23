UnPhiltered

National FFA Week festivities are underway across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s National FFA Week and festivities are underway across the country, including right here in the Hoosier state.

Abby Stuckwisch, Indiana FFA Southern Region vice president, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation Tuesday night to talk about the organization and its benefits.

“We like to say that our roots are in agriculture, but our goal is leadership,” Stuckwisch said. “So, we kind of work off of agriculture education in the classroom and then build leadership outside of the classroom.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

Send your suggestions for future interviews to unphiltered@wishtv.com.