UnPhiltered

National FFA Week festivities are underway across Indiana

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s National FFA Week and festivities are underway across the country, including right here in the Hoosier state.

Abby Stuckwisch, Indiana FFA Southern Region vice president, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez for an “UnPHILtered” conversation Tuesday night to talk about the organization and its benefits.

“We like to say that our roots are in agriculture, but our goal is leadership,” Stuckwisch said. “So, we kind of work off of agriculture education in the classroom and then build leadership outside of the classroom.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

Send your suggestions for future interviews to unphiltered@wishtv.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast

Entertainment /

Man killed in Terre Haute industrial door death identified

Indiana News /

IMPD investigating after two people shot, one killed

News /

IMPD answering questions about series of armed robberies at cellphone stores

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.