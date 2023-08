Parent coach gives perspective on kids and social media trends

Parent coach Mary Van Geffen joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on "UnPHILtered" on Aug. 10, 2023. (Photo from Videoconference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From Tide pods to borax, dangerous trends on social media tend to make headlines and leave parents worrying about their children.

Offering some perspective, parent coach Mary Van Geffen joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Thursday night’s “for “UnPHILtered.”