UnPhiltered

Pet Pals TV host Patty Spitler talks about new book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis television icon Patty Splitler, host of Pet Pals TV and Great Day TV, joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night for an “UnPHILtered” conversation about her new book, “The Dog Who Saved My Life.”

It’s an autobiography and features several stories about her life as a young girl, her start in broadcast media and present day.

The book details some of the best parts of her life as well as some of the lows.

In it, Spitler talks about what made her leave television, how it caused her to fall into depression and how she overcame it.

“My hearing loss made me quit on Dec. 24, 2004 after many, many years in the business,” she said. “I had two psychiatrists and psychologists, I was taking anti-depression pills and then I got my Louie — and now my Stewie — and I threw them all away.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.

To order copies of, “The Dog Who Saved My Life,” visit PetPalsTV.com or GreatDayTV.com.

You can watch Great Day TV at 10 a.m. and Pet Pals TV at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday on WISH-TV.