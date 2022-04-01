UnPhiltered

Unmasking the man behind Batman fan show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re a fan of the Batman genre, there’s a web series on YouTube that’s getting national attention and it’s being filmed in Indianapolis.

“Luke: A Batwing Series” is Detective Comics fan show created by Indianapolis native Montez Lafayette. He writes, directs and plays the main character in the series based on parts of the Batman story.

Lafayette joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Thursday night on “UnPHILtered” and talked about the how the series got started and its next steps.

“Well, I wanted to make sure I have something to work on and wanted to create jobs for others in the city,” Lafayette said. “I’ve actually been to other states as well, booking people because I want to give actors a job to showcase their talent or give them something that they’ve not really been used to or used or roles that they don’t really get a lot. I want to show that they have more than what they’re used to getting.”

The series is available on YouTube. New episodes are coming out in May.