UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: A conversation with Newfields’ new leader

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Newfields art museum is under new leadership.

Collette Pierce Burnette started her role as president and chief executive officer of Newfields in August. She was named to the job in May.

On Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with Burnette about why she took the role and the controversial job posting that led to her predecessor’s resignation.