UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: A look inside why high school graduates are not going to college

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the percentage of high school graduates pursuing college degrees dropped to 54% in 2020. The new report blames the drop on the pandemic.

The commission’s latest College Readiness Report says that number is six percentage points lower than years prior and marks a 15% decline from where it was at in 2015.

On Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” the office’s commissioner joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez to break down the study and what the commission is doing to make getting a college degree more attractive to kids.

“The pandemic certainly accelerated (the decline),” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Chris Lowery said. “We are confident that the primary reason is the value perception of higher education by individuals. Many look at higher education and look at affordability, quality and career relevance.”

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.