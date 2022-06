UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Baseball team has no field to practice or play on

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana high school baseball team just won its second sectional title in as many years, but the kids bringing success to the school in Whitestown don’t even have a diamond to play or practice on.

News 8’s Phil Sanchez sits down with Jaylen Cushberry, head coach of the Traders Point Christian High School baseball team, for an ‘UnPHILtered’ conversation about the team and the adversity it’s overcome.