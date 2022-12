UnPhiltered

UnPHILtered: Co-owners of local semipro basketball team speak about season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball and Indiana are like turkey and gravy; it just fits.

In Danville, Indiana, a semipro basketball team is making some noise.

In this edition of “UnPHILtered,” Indiana Lyons co-owners Tyrone and Deborah Brown talk with News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez about their team

The Indiana Lyons are members of the American Basketball Association, which is comprised of nearly 200 teams across North America and Japan.