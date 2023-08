‘UnPHILtered’: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor still not practicing at training camp

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts Training Camp has been interesting.

Running back Jonathan Taylor attended, but did not participate after he refuted reports of injuring his back during the offseason.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, Derek Schultz, host of the sports podcast “Query & Schultz,” joins the show to give perspective on the drama unfolding in Westfield.