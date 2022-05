UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Colts team up with physician assistants to ID mental health issues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Wednesday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation, the discussion is about the Indianapolis Colts teaming up with the American Academy of Physicians Assistants to address mental health.

The group’s president, Jennifer Orozco, discussed how the new partnership works, and how its training will help people identify mental health issues.