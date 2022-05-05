UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Comedian talks about attacks on high-profile stand-up comics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was tackled during a show in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The man responsible was arrested by police after security guards overpowered him. Chappelle later continued his performance.

It’s the first attack on a high-profile comedian since actor Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him during the Academy Awards in March, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s expense.

Scott Long, an Indianapolis comedian and a co-host of WISH-TV’s “All INdiana Bets,” joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night to talk about the latest incident of a stand-up comic being attacked.

“I’ve had this happen to me a few times, but nothing like what happened with Will Smith,” Long said. “When Smith opened that door … I knew the floodgates were going to open. People gave him a standing ovation 10 minutes after he slapped Chris Rock, who had been bullied his whole life.”